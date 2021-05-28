Civil Aviation Ministry caps deployment of flights at 50%

NEW DELHI

28 May 2021 22:17 IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday revised its cap on capacity deployment by airlines from 80% to 50% of pre-COVID-19 approved flights.

The order comes into effect from June 1, 2021 and will last till July 31, 2021.

The government's decision comes at a time when daily passenger traffic has registered a sharp decline due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and several States mandating RT-PCR test for arriving passengers.

On May 18, various Indian carriers ferried a mere 39,370 passengers, as compared to nearly 2.5 lakh passengers in March.

In December, the government had raised permissible capacity from 70% to 80% when passenger demand was showing signs of recovery.