Civil Aviation Ministry, AAI hold meeting to review coronavirus situation

Indian nationals are being screened after they were brought by an Air India aircraft from China's coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, at the airport in New Delhi on February 2, 2020.

Indian nationals are being screened after they were brought by an Air India aircraft from China's coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, at the airport in New Delhi on February 2, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Airports and airlines have been advised to comply with the travel advisory issued for passengers by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), it added.

A day after two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry on March 3 conducted a meeting with all airports to review and guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.

“Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA & Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI conducted a video conference with all the airports to review & guide the preparations to take effective steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the Ministry stated in its tweet.

The Union Health Ministry on March 2 reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, one from Delhi and another from Hyderabad. The government has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed 2,912 people in China.

Watch | How is India dealing with coronavirus?
 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said on March 2 that all passengers coming from Italy and Iran would undergo thermal screening for novel coronavirus, hours after the government announced the two fresh cases.

Passengers from 10 countries — China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia — are already being screened at Indian airports.

