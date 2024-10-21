GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government to place perpetrators of bomb threats to airlines in no-fly list, says Rammohan Naidu

The Civil Aviation Minister said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines.

Published - October 21, 2024 02:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu | Photo Credit: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday (October 21, 2024) said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

In the last one week, nearly 100 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats.

At a briefing in the national capital, Mr. Naidu said amendments are being planned to aviation security rules as well as the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the situation of bomb threats to flights, he said.

