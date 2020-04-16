National

CITU seeks ban on layoffs, writes to PM Modi about retrenchments in media

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday sought a ban on termination of jobs and cuts in wages during the lockdown and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the recent layoffs in the media.

CITU general secretary Tapan Sen wrote that while the Prime Minister had repeatedly appealed to employers not to retrench workers or cut wages and the Labour Ministry had issued an advisory to that effect, job terminations were being reported in many sectors. Having taken up terminations in other sectors in letters to the Ministry, this time, he said, the CITU was highlighting the layoffs and salary cuts in the media.

“What is required is a strong statutorily enforceable measure to put a ban on all terminations and wage cut and such measure is actually warranted to address the kind of national disaster the country is facing. I urge upon you to please intervene so that concrete measures are taken…,” he wrote.

