Citizenship law will not be withdrawn, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that come what may, migrants from the minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan will be granted citizenship and Opposition parties could protest all they want.

Speaking to a television channel, Mr. Shah said there was not an iota of chance that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be taken back. He sad the amendment to conduct the NRC was inserted in the Citizenship Act in 2004 when a Congress government was in power.

He said every country ought to have a citizen’s register, and Aadhaar and passport were not enough to determine citizenship. The Delhi police told the Union Home Ministry that not a single bullet was fired at protesters on December 15.

They said 10 persons were arrested for the violence and arson that occurred near Jamia Milia Islamia, but none of them were students.

“Most of them have previous criminal record, none of them were students of JMI. No bullet was fired, police only used tear gas shells,” said a senior government official.

The official said that out of 42 central universities, the protests were restricted to only two universities, adding that in all the other places it was peaceful and candle-light vigil was held.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is on the website, read it, and if you think this does injustice to anyone then let us know.. Politics happening on CAA. Entire Opposition is misleading the people. This has provision to not snatch but grant citizenship. You can protest all you want but migrants will get citizenship,” Mr. Shah said at an event in Delhi.

Strong protests led by student groups from colleges and universities in various parts of the country have been reported against the CAA that allows citizenship on basis of religion to undocumented non-Muslim communities the three countries who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. There are apprehensions that the Act followed by a country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) will benefit non-Muslims, while excluded Muslims will have to prove their citizenship.

“Discussion should be held with the students. I am not saying the (student) protests are manufactured, they are being mislead by Opposition,” he said, adding that this was not a “students movement” as it was restricted to only few universities.

When asked why Delhi Police barged in the campus and hit the students, Mr. Shah told the channel, “action will be taken against anyone who does violence. Where did the stones come from? Police will have to stop them. How will violence stop? By watching your TV programme? You market violence.”

He said protests were not spreading but had reduced and situation in West Bengal was also under control now.