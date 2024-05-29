Citizenship granted under CAA to people in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand: MHA

Citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) were granted to some people in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on May 29, 2024.

The Ministry did not specify the number of people who acquired Indian citizenship through CAA in the three States. However, a source said that at least eight Hindu migrants from Bangladesh were granted citizenship in West Bengal.

“The process of granting citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 has now commenced in the State of West Bengal, where the first set of applications from the State were today granted citizenship by the Empowered Committee, West Bengal,” the MHA said in a statement. It added that the Empowered Committees in Haryana and Uttarakhand have also granted citizenship under CAA to the first set of applicants.

Earlier, the country’s first set of certificates under CAA was granted to Pakistani Hindus in Delhi on May 15.

25,000-plus applicants

The MHA had notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on March 11, paving the way for the implementation of the Act, which had been passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

Since then, applications have been received from people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution or fear of such persecution, the MHA said.

The Rules grant the final authority to accord citizenship to an empowered committee headed by a Director, Census Operations. The scrutiny of applications filed online on indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in was done by a district-level committee (DLC) headed by postal department officials. The Rules say that the applicants must provide any of nine specified documents tracing their roots to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. On successful verification of documents, the DLCs administered the oath of allegiance to the applicants. The portal is said to have received more than 25,000 applications so far.

The CAA, which will potentially benefit over 2.5 crore people from the Matua and Namasudra communities in West Bengal, has been opposed by the State’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the grounds that that it is discriminatory and communal.