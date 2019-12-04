National

Citizenship Bill undermines fundamental tenets of Constitution, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Parliament to attend the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on November 29, 2019.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Parliament to attend the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on November 29, 2019.

“Ours is a country for everybody and everybody, irrespective of religion, has equal rights in this country,” said the Congress Member.

Opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on December 4 said it undermines the fundamental tenets of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet cleared the Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, sources said.

“I think the Bill is fundamentally unconstitutional because the basic idea of India has been violated in the bill. Those who believe that religion should determine nationhood... that was the idea of Pakistan, they created Pakistan. We have always argued that our idea of nation was what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehruji, Maluana Azad, Dr Ambedkar have said, that religion cannot determine nationhood,” Mr. Tharoor told reporters in Parliament premises.

“Ours is a country for everybody and everybody, irrespective of religion, has equal rights in this country, and the Constitution that they wrote reflected that. Today, this Bill undermines this fundamental tenet of the Constitution,” he said.

