National

Citizenship bill patently unconstitutional, battleground to shift to SC: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. | File

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. | File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

The former finance minister said that the elected lawmakers were abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as “patently unconstitutional” on Tuesday, and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court.

He claimed that the elected lawmakers were abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges.

Also read: Editorial | Unequal, unsecular: On Citizenship Amendment Bill

According to the proposed legislation, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution in those countries, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given the Indian citizenship.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it, 80 voting against it and zero abstentions, after a heated debate.

“CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battle ground shifts to the Supreme Court. Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!,” Mr. Chidambaram said in a tweet.

“That is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority that it uses to trample over the wishes of the states and the people,” the former Union minister said in another tweet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi National
Delhi
New Delhi
national politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 9:44:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/citizenship-bill-patently-unconstitutional-battleground-to-shift-to-sc-chidambaram/article30264248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY