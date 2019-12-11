Citizenship Bill: Clear our doubts before expecting support from us in Rajya Sabha, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the dynamics in the Rajya Sabha were different from that of the Lok Sabha and asserted that the government will have to answer their queries on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, before they can expect support from the Maharashtra-based party.

The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Sena, which supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha, did a u-turn on Tuesday when its chief Uddhav Thackeray indicated that its support was conditional in the Upper House of Parliament.

“Lok Sabha numbers are different, the situation in the Rajya Sabha is different. The government has to reply to our queries. Votebank politics is not right. You are trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country yet again, leave it,” Mr. Raut said.

Even while voicing concern against vote bank politics, Mr. Raut accused the BJP of trying to create Hindu-Muslim divide in country again. “Leave it”, he said.

Mr. Raut also asked why Hindus from Nepal and Sri Lanka were left out of the CAB ambit. “You are talking of Pakistan, Bangladesh but not of Sri Lankan Tamils... situation of Hindus in Nepal is worst. It’s not about politics, but humanity”, he said.

“No one can exert pressure on us, what is in our hearts, is on our lips”, Mr. Raut said, indicating his party’s stance during voting in the Rajya Sabha.