Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal stuck at Guwahati airport amid protests against Citizenship Bill

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was stuck at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport in Guwahati for sometime on December 11 amidst large scale protests in the streets of the city against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Sources in the Chief Minister’s office confirmed that Mr. Sonowal was stuck at the airport after he returned from Tezpur in a helicopter.

When asked if this was due to the protests in which the roads were blocked by agitating students, the sources curtly said, “Perhaps”.

Mr. Sonowal’s convoy later reached the Brahmaputra State guest house in the city where he resides, the sources added.

Student organsiations in Assam are opposing the CAB seeks to provide Indian citizenship to minorities who have been victims of religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and have come to the country till December 31, 2014.