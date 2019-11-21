Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Trinamool calls out Amit Shah’s ‘error’

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday pointed out an error in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) made in the House on Wednesday.

Mr. Shah had asserted that the CAB was cleared by the 16th Lok Sabha. It also went to the select committee. “Whatever was mentioned in the Bill on religion, was cleared by members of all political parties,” Mr. Shah told the House.

However, Mr O' Brien, said nine out of the 30-members from five opposition parties – the Congress, Trinamool Congress, SP, Biju Janata Dal and CPI (M) — had submitted dissent notes. He urged Mr. Naidu to set the record straight.

“May I urge you to please refer to the report submitted by the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee, to ascertain the correct positions of different political parties. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) position on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is emphatically outlined in the Parliamentary report,” Mr O' Brien said.

The select committee's report was delayed for long since then Chairperson Rajendra Agarwal tried to build consensus on the report. Finally, when the report was submitted nine out of 30-members belonging to five opposition parties – Congress, Trinamul Congress, Samajwadi Party, Biju Janata Dal and CPI (M) submitted dissent notes.

Mr O' Brien has asked the Chairman Mr Naidu to set the record straight as per the rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.