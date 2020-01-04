Citizenship Amendment Act: Yashwant Sinha announces protest yatra

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced a nationwide ‘Yatra’ (tour) in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.
The campaign, organised under the banner of his organisation Rashtra Manch, would be called “Gandhi Shanti Yatra”, Mr. Sinha told presspersons here in the presence of former MP Shatrughan Sinha and former Gujarat Chief Minister Suresh Mehta.
The Yatra will start at Mumbai’s Apollo Bunder on January 9, pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and Delhi and cover over 3,000 km, he said. It would end at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30, Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. Accusing the BJP-ruled States of using violence to suppress protests against the CAA, he blamed the government for disturbing peace.
