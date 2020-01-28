Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct historical injustices, says PM Modi

Speaking on the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the law was a measure to correct “historical injustices” and to fulfill the BJP’s “old promise” to religious minorities in India’s neighbourhood.

Addressing cadets of the National Cadet Corp (NCC) at the annual rally after the Republic Day parade, Mr. Modi said his government was intent on solving decades-old problems facing the country, looking for lasting solutions to them where previous governments had only seen a law and order issue.

He mentioned the settlement of Bru issue as well as the Bodo Accord concluded by the Home Ministry as his government’s work in the Northeast.

Taking on critics of the citizenship law, the Prime Minister Modi said it was being done with the intention to tarnish his image in the world.

“These people are spreading propaganda that the decisions that the government took have affected my reputation in the entire world. These rumour-mongers must understand that I don’t work for my reputation, but for India’s reputation,” he said.

Mr Modi’s remarks came in the backdrop of six resolutions on the CAA and the situation in Kashmir moved in the European Union Parliament. The resolutions have expressed concerns that the CAA would create the “largest statelessness crisis in the world”. Opposition leaders have said India’s image as a progressive democracy based on secular values, has been hit hard by the law.

Taking on the opposition, Mr. Modi said, “The country knows the true face of the people who are applying a communal colour to it.”

Discrimination in Pakistan

Alleging discrimination by Pakistan towards Hindus, Prime Minister Modi spoke about an advertisement by Islamabad calling only non-Muslims for posts for sanitation workers.

“Some time ago, Pakistan’s Army had put out an advertisement. It was an ad for cleaning workers. It said that only non-Muslims could apply for the post. That means it was for these Dalits and other minorities,” he said.

He added that the problem in Jammu and Kashmir has persisted since Independence and “some families and political parties” kept issues in the region “alive”, as a result of which terrorism thrived there.

Severely criticising Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the neighbouring country has lost three wars, but continues to wage proxy wars against India.

“We know that our neighbouring country has lost three wars against us; our armed forces don’t need more than 10-12 days to defeat them. They’ve been fighting proxy wars against India since decades. Today there is a youthful thinking in the country, so it does surgical strikes, airstrikes and teaches a lesson to terrorists after entering their house,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that currently, not only J&K, but other parts of the country are also peaceful and the government has managed to address the aspirations of the northeastern region, which have been neglected for decades.