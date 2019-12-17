CAA protests live updates | 10 arrested for protests in Jamia Millia Islamia University area

Protest against the amendments to Citizenship Act continued on Tuesday, in the northeast as well as the rest of the country.

Kerala, which showed a rare unity between UDF and LDF, has called for a day-long strike.

The Supreme Court will heat pleas pertaining to police action in Jamia.

Here are the updates:

Meghalaya | 11.00 am

Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 6 am to 7 pm

Curfew was relaxed for 13 hours in Shillong on Tuesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said.

The curfew was relaxed from 6 am from areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, a statement from the East Khasi Hills district administration said.

Banks, main markets were open and vehicles were plying on the streets. Schools have announced their annual results following which winter vacations have begun in most of the educational institutions.

No report of violence was reported since Monday, the official said.

Delhi | 10 am

10 arrested for Jamia protests, none are students

Ten persons have been arrested in connection with rioting cases registered by the Delhi police after clashes broke out between protesters and the force around the Jamia Millia Islamia University area on Sunday.

Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal confirmed the development.

Kerala | 9:30 am

KSRTC runs services even as protesters damage a dozen buses

The State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating services on Tuesday as per schedule despite incidents of stone-pelting by supporters of the dawn-to-dusk hartal called to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Over a dozen buses of the KSRTC fleet had been damaged in stone-pelting since the early hours of the day. The Munnar-bound super deluxe bus was attacked at Aluva in Ernakulam district around 4 a.m. although the hartal called by the Social Democratic Party of India and other organisations commenced only at 6 am. No one was injured in the incident.

Delhi

SC to hear pleas today

The Supreme Court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the Act at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, said it would not hear this issue in an atmosphere of violence. “The only thing we want is that the violence must stop,” said a Bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

Speaking at a joint Opposition press conference, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the Jamia incident. “Whoever gave the permission for the police to enter the Jamia campus should be brought to book and punished,” he said.

He said it was not a Hindu-Muslim issue and could not be linked to religion, and asked the people not to fall prey to rumours as the Act was an affront to the Constitution.