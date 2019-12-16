Citizenship Act: University students across country protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia, AMU

Protests erupted on university campuses across the country late on Sunday as students came out in support of their counterparts in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, facing a brutal police crackdown on the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Further protest rallies are being planned for Monday.

In the capital, hundreds of students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Delhi University and the Ambedkar University gathered at the old police headquarters for an all-night protest to demand the release of detained Jamia students.

In the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), students gathered at the Sir Syed gate around 8.30 p.m. in what seemed to be a spontaneous surge of solidarity with the Jamia students. Police initially fired teargas at students to disperse them. After facing stone-pelting, the police entered the campus, beat up students, broke their vehicles and allegedly set a room on fire in Morrison Hall. At least 60 students were injured. Internet services were suspended, making it difficult to get accurate reports from within the university. Police demanded immediate evacuation of the hostels and finally, the administration shut down the campus until January 5.

In Hyderabad, students at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University hit the streets around midnight with slogans and posters against the CAA as well as the police violence in the Jamia and the AMU. Students called for a boycott of examinations in solidarity. Students at the Pondicherry University and the Calicut University also held late night protests, according to posts on social media, while students in Kannur in Kerala joined a youth march.

In Mumbai, students from IIT-Bombay and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences held candles and torches as they marched in their respective campuses in support of students in the Jamia, the AMU and the northeast.

Students also came out in protest at Kolkata’s Jadavpur and Aliah Universities and Varanasi’s Benares Hindu University, according to news reports and videos shared on Twitter.

Social media posts indicate more protests being planned on campuses on Monday. Students at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru have called for a day long sit-in protest, while the IIT-Madras students plan a rally on campus at noon.