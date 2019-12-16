Citizenship Act protests live updates | Detained Jamia Millia Islamia University students released, says police

A day after the police and protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act clashed in Jamia Millia Islamia and the areas surrounding it, protests continue in various parts of the country.

Violence had erupted in the area surrounding Jamia on December 15 afternoon in which scores were injured as the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells.

Here are the latest updates:

Kerala | 10.30 am

DYFI organises statewide protest march against police action on Jamia, AMU students

The DYFI organised a statewide protest march on Sunday night against the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who were agitating against the amended Citizenship Act.

The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan, where the protesters tried to break a police barricade while raising slogans in support of the students of the two universities.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Activists of the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala stopped the train service at Kozhikode.

“Nearly 75 activists took out a protest march to the railway station,” a city police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will sit in a “satyagraha”, along with Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress, against the amended Citizenshsip Act on Monday.

“Together, we will fight the CAA. Kerala’s fight against the tyrannical act will see a bipartisan coming together of parties in Govt and opposition. We will be sitting on a Satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram. Join us in defense of our democracy. We must resist & #WeWillResist,” Mr. Vijayan said in a tweet.

- PTI

Uttar Pradesh | 10.20 am

UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace

In a late night appeal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to maintain peace and harmony and eschew rumours, after protests broke out in certain parts of the state, including at Aligarh Muslim University, against the amended citizenship law.

In a statement past Sunday midnight, Mr. Adityanath said, “People should not pay any attention to the rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act being spread by some vested interests.”

He also said the State government was committed to provide security to every citizen of the state. “For this, it is necessary that everyone follows the law. Nobody will be allowed to disturb the atmosphere of peace in the State,” he said.

- PTI

Delhi | 10.10 am

Concerned about students of Jamia: Irfan Pathan

Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan has expressed concern about the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The 35-year-old pacer, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, posted a tweet to offer support to the students after police entered the Jamia university campus on Sunday.

“Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest,” Mr. Pathan tweeted.

- PTI

Uttar Pradesh | 10 am

University students across country protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia, AMU

In the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), students gathered at the Sir Syed gate around 8.30 p.m. in what seemed to be a spontaneous surge of solidarity with the Jamia students. Police initially fired teargas at students to disperse them.

After facing stone-pelting, the police entered the campus, beat up students, broke their vehicles and allegedly set a room on fire in Morrison Hall. At least 60 students were injured. Internet services were suspended, making it difficult to get accurate reports from within the university. Police demanded immediate evacuation of the hostels and finally, the administration shut down the campus until January 5.

Delhi | 9.50 am

Situation tense in Jamia Millia Islamia, many students decide to leave for home

The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.

According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes.

Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.

The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

- PTI

Delhi | 9.45 am

35 detained Jamia Millia Islamia University students released

Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University who were detained during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act have been released, police said early on December 16.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said that all the 35 students who were detained at Kalkaji police station were released around 4 a.m. The proctor of the university visited the police station and a letter from the Delhi Minorities Commission’s Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan seeking the release of the students was also received by the police.

Punjab | 9.40 am

Repeal controversial Citizenship Act immediately: Amarinder to PM Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the Centre to repeal the amended Citizenship Act while urging the Union Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister to do all it takes to bring the situation under control.

“Disturbed by reports from Delhi in the wake of anti CAB protests....urge (Home Minister) Amit Shah & (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal to do all it takes to bring the situation under control & prevent it from escalating further,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

Delhi | 9 am

Entry, exit gates of all metro stations opened: DMRC

The entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations, the DMRC said on Monday.

In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening, following advice from police.

“Security Update Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations,” the DMRC said in a tweet on Monday.

- PTI

West Bengal | 8.30 am

Protests against Citizenship Act continue in West Bengal

Violence continues to spread in West Bengal, without any death, on Sunday despite repeated paid broadcast by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to maintain peace. From parts of Howrah, Murshidabad and adjacent areas of Kolkata, the protest spread in Nadia, North 24 Paraganas and parts of Barddhaman.

Violence spread with protests and thus internet data services were stopped in six districts. The violence was described as “largely sporadic” by the officials as it was confined to setting fire on vehicles, damaging few trains and shops. President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh blamed the Chief Minister “for protecting Bangladeshi extremist Muslims who instigated violence” while Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders said BJP is organizing “extremist Muslims.”