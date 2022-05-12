Citizens, students going abroad can take precautionary dose, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 12, 2022 14:21 IST

Facility to register will soon be available on CoWIN portal

Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precautionary dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country, tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

He added that the new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be available for ₹225 per dose, down from ₹600 and ₹1,200 respectively. Private vaccination centres can charge up to ₹150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.