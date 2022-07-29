Citizens over 17 years but not yet 18, can register to become voters

Till recently, people turning 18 on or before January 1 of a particular year, were eligible to enrol themselves

In an effort to ensure greater participation of youth in polls, the Election Commission (EC) has decided that those above 17 years of age, can now apply in advance, to register as voters once they turn 18.

Till recently, people turning 18 on or before January 1 of a particular year, were eligible to enrol themselves on the voters' list. Those turning 18 after January 1, had to wait for one whole year to register as voters.

Following a change in election law, citizens turning 18, can register as voters on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

According to an EC statement on Thursday, the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the poll machinery in the states to work out tech-enabled solutions to facilitate those above 17 years of age (but not yet 18), to file their advance applications.

"Henceforth, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which he or she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years," it said.

For the current round of annual revision of electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1 in the year 2023, can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll, it explained.

