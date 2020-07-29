Citing COVID-19, Rajasthan Governor cancels ‘at home’ event on I-Day

National

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has cancelled this year’s ‘at home’ event on Independence Day due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

Mr. Mishra said when the assembly session was adjourned on March 13, the number of active cases in the state was two and the session was adjourned in view of the spread of the pandemic.

The number of active cases on July 1 in the state was 3,381, which has gone beyond 10,000 as on July 28, the statement said.

“Serious efforts will have to be made to control corona in the state,” Mr. Mishra said.

