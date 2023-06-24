Cities rope in women SHGs for sanitation services

June 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - New Delhi:

In a bid to shore up sustainable sanitation solutions, many cities have roped in women-led self help groups (SHGs) and transgender groups for waste management services at the local level in urban areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The engagement of community-based organisations representing such vulnerable groups offers a cost-effective way to improve the coverage of sanitation solutions, besides helping the SHGs generate livelihood opportunities for its members, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

States like Odisha and Kerala have handed over services to local SHGs, spearheaded by women or transgender members.

In Odisha, for example, through a partnership between Mission Shakti SHG and the Housing and Urban Development Department, over 2,000 SHGs are now engaged in solid waste segregation, collection and transportation, treatment, reuse and disposal as per standardised norms.

The groups are now involved both in service delivery and as implementing partners in a range of urban development programmes – from solid waste to liquid waste management. In order to smoothly and efficiently integrate Mission Shakti SHGs in key urban programmes, Urban Local Body functionaries are regularly oriented to provide opportunities to the members to participate and contribute to the urban sanitation in their local areas.

In Maharashtra, Sinnar Municipal Council with the support of Centre for Water and Sanitation, CEPT University, decided to involve the local women’s SHGs for operation and maintenance of its solar-powered grey water treatment plant. The Sinnar Municipality has also appointed a local women’s SHG to operate and maintain this plant on a day-to-day basis as well as for reusing the treated water for maintenance of the garden.

“These cities have showcased how unconventional, yet inclusive initiatives can tackle complex sanitation and social issues. In urban India, sanitation services need to be sustained financially, environmentally, and technically. Therefore, city and national sanitation policies, strategies, and investments help to address the entire sanitation service chain, from the toilet to treatment and reuse or disposal,” a senior official in the Ministry said.

The Swachh Bharat Mission or Clean India Mission was launched in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. The SBM 2.0, was launched in October, 2021, and aims to achieve the vision of ‘Garbage Free Cities’ over the next five years through remediation of legacy dumpsites, construction and demolition waste and plastic waste management.

