CISF constable booked for allegedly slapping actor-politician Kangana Ranaut

Punjab police says the FIR was filed following a complaint lodged by the CISF, but so far no arrest has been made in the case

Updated - June 07, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 10:40 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Actor and newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks during a video message after she was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi.

Actor and newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks during a video message after she was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab police on Friday registered a case against constable Kulwinder Kaur of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in connection with the incident in which she allegedly slapped MP-elect and actor Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport.

The police said an FIR has been registered in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district (Mohali) against the woman constable under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both are bailable offences.

The police added that the FIR was filed following a complaint submitted by the CISF, but so far no arrest has been made in the case. The footage from CCTV cameras were being scanned and the matter was under investigation.

Ms. Ranaut, who got elected as BJP MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, alleged that she was slapped by the lady security personnel at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh on June 6. Ms. Ranaut claimed that the lady CISF constable hit her on the face and abused her.

The constable, who has been placed under suspension, was apparently upset with Ms. Ranaut over her stance on the year-long farmers’ protest. Notably, several farmer outfits have been anguished and alleged that the newly-elected MP had made derogatory remarks against farmers during the 2020-21 farmers’ protest, which was held against the now-repealed farm laws.

While Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha stood in support of the woman constable, the Punjab unit of BJP termed the incident as most unfortunate.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said any form of violence as a means of expressing dissent was unacceptable and needs to be condemned.

