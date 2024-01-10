CISF takes over security of Ayodhya airport

January 10, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on January 10, the CISF said in a statement.

The unit will be headed by a Deputy Commandant-rank officer.

A formal induction ceremony was held on Wednesday, which was attended by CISF Inspector-General Vijay Prakash, Airport Director Vinod Kumar, representatives from airline operators and various stakeholders.

“The CISF is committed to provide 24/7 security coverage to the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, further fortifying its security infrastructure. This initiative aims to ensure the secure passage for pilgrims and visitors to the holy city, contributing to a safe and enriching experience for all,” the CISF said.

This development takes the total number of airports under the protective umbrella of the CISF to 68.

The Union Cabinet on January 5 approved the proposal to name the Ayodhya airport ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham’.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. The development comes days ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22.