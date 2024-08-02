ADVERTISEMENT

CISF maintains dossier on all its personnel, Minister tells Parliament in a response to Kangana Ranaut

Updated - August 02, 2024 12:18 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 12:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ms. Ranaut had asked whether the government had ‘any monitoring system for the scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to know about their involvement/influence by some negative elements or activities which results in bad behaviour with passengers’

Jagriti Chandra

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) maintains a dossier on all its personnel deployed at public interfaces, and monitors their social media activity, the government informed Parliament in response to a question from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly assaulted by a constable at the Chandigarh airport in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The information was shared by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in the Lok Sabha. Ms. Ranaut had asked a question on whether the government had “any monitoring system for the scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to know about their involvement/influence by some negative elements or activities which results in bad behaviour with passengers”.

Related Stories

The Minister said that the CISF maintained a personal profile sheet and dossier of all its personnel at the unit-level and these were scrutinised when a decision was taken to deploy them at a public interface. A web-based personal information system was also maintained for each staff member and updated by their supervisory officers. They also underwent soft skills training, Mr. Mohol said.

The CISF also monitored the social media activities of its personnel to examine the possible influence of “negative elements”. Mr Mohol informed the Lok Sabha that a mentor and buddy pair system, too, had been implemented at every airport to evaluate the psychological well-being of CISF staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US