CISF maintains dossier on all its personnel, Minister tells Parliament in a response to Kangana Ranaut

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) maintains a dossier on all its personnel deployed at public interfaces, and monitors their social media activity, the government informed Parliament in response to a question from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly assaulted by a constable at the Chandigarh airport in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The information was shared by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in the Lok Sabha. Ms. Ranaut had asked a question on whether the government had “any monitoring system for the scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to know about their involvement/influence by some negative elements or activities which results in bad behaviour with passengers”.

The Minister said that the CISF maintained a personal profile sheet and dossier of all its personnel at the unit-level and these were scrutinised when a decision was taken to deploy them at a public interface. A web-based personal information system was also maintained for each staff member and updated by their supervisory officers. They also underwent soft skills training, Mr. Mohol said.

The CISF also monitored the social media activities of its personnel to examine the possible influence of “negative elements”. Mr Mohol informed the Lok Sabha that a mentor and buddy pair system, too, had been implemented at every airport to evaluate the psychological well-being of CISF staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.