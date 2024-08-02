GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CISF maintains dossier on all its personnel, Minister tells Parliament in a response to Kangana Ranaut

Ms. Ranaut had asked whether the government had ‘any monitoring system for the scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to know about their involvement/influence by some negative elements or activities which results in bad behaviour with passengers’

Updated - August 02, 2024 12:18 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 12:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House on July 31, 2024.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) maintains a dossier on all its personnel deployed at public interfaces, and monitors their social media activity, the government informed Parliament in response to a question from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly assaulted by a constable at the Chandigarh airport in June.

The information was shared by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in the Lok Sabha. Ms. Ranaut had asked a question on whether the government had “any monitoring system for the scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to know about their involvement/influence by some negative elements or activities which results in bad behaviour with passengers”.

The Minister said that the CISF maintained a personal profile sheet and dossier of all its personnel at the unit-level and these were scrutinised when a decision was taken to deploy them at a public interface. A web-based personal information system was also maintained for each staff member and updated by their supervisory officers. They also underwent soft skills training, Mr. Mohol said.

The CISF also monitored the social media activities of its personnel to examine the possible influence of “negative elements”. Mr Mohol informed the Lok Sabha that a mentor and buddy pair system, too, had been implemented at every airport to evaluate the psychological well-being of CISF staff.

Parliament proceedings / Bharatiya Janata Party / law enforcement / police

