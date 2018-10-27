Militants kill CISF officer in Srinagar

Militants attacked a power grid station in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in the early hours of Saturday and killed an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“The attack was successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot, but one Assistant Sub-Inspector of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries and died in hospital,” said the police.

The CISF officer was identified as Rajendra Prasad.

Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack. “Our cadres carried out a sniper and grenade attack on a CISF check post. We will carry out more attacks as revenge for every person martyred in Kulgam,” said a JeM spokesman.

The Army on Saturday called off its operation in Shopian’s D.K. Pora area after people resorted to stone throwing. Over a dozen civilians were injured.

The police on Saturday said top militant commander Abu Maaz and his associate Zubair, alias Ali Bhai, were killed in Friday’s gunfight in Pazalpora area of Sopore in Baramulla. “It is a major success as Maaz was wanted for his alleged involvement in several killings of civilians and a Special Police Officer,” said the police.