GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Karnataka unit, inquiry on

Published - July 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks during a video message after she was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport. File

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks during a video message after she was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport. File | Photo Credit: PTI

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport last month, has been transferred to a unit in Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry, official sources said on July 3.

Ms. Kaur was suspended by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) on June 6 soon after the alleged incident took place when the newly elected MP was travelling to Delhi. A police FIR was also lodged against the constable on a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

CISF constable booked for ‘slapping’ Kangana Ranaut

The sources said Ms. Kaur is under suspension and has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion based in the Karnataka capital pending a disciplinary inquiry.

She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the fair interest of the investigation that is underway, they said.

A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said.

Kangana Ranaut slams those praising CISF constable who slapped her

They said the inquiry would take some time, following which an appropriate decision would be taken.

Ms. Kaur, who is from Punjab's Kapurthala district, joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with its aviation security group at the Chandigarh airport since 2021.

She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment awarded against her in the force till now. Her husband too was posted at the Chandigarh airport.

Kangana Ranaut slap: CISF constable says her mother was at farmer’s protest

Ms. Kaur was apparently upset with Ms. Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests that took place in the country.

Ms. Ranaut, 38, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh.

Related Topics

police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.