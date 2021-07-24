CISCE results to be declared today at 3 p.m.

CISCE. File

New Delhi

24 July 2021 09:33 IST

‘Write to school regarding any objection’

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on July 23 said it will announce results for Class X and XII board examination on July 24.

Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE Gerry Arathoon said the results of ICSE and ISC examinations will be declared at 3 p.m. The results will be published on its website, through SMS and made available to schools through the CAREERS Portal.

‘Imputed marks’

Board examinations for Class X and XII had been cancelled due to COVID-19 and will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board by calculating “imputed marks”. “In the event, a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” the Board said.

It added that schools will be required to review all such applications and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks. “In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors,” Mr. Arathoon said.