CISCE postpones Class 12 Chemistry board exam citing unforeseen circumstances

The CISCE board exams began on February 12

February 26, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
The logo of CISCE

The logo of CISCE | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on February 26 postponed the Class 12 board examination for Chemistry to March 21 citing unforeseen circumstances.

"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The paper has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2 pm," Sangeeta Bhatia, deputy secretary of CISCE, said in a communication to school principals.

There was no response from the board to queries about the exact reasons behind the postponement of the examination. The CISCE board exams began on February 12.

