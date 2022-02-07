National

CISCE announces first-term board exam results for classes 10, 12

File photo for representation   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on February 7 announced the first-term board examination results for classes 10 and 12.

While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

"The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam have been announced," CISCE chief executive Gerry Arathoon said.

"The results can be accessed by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council, on the website of the council, as well as through SMS," he added.

The exams were conducted in offline mode and the academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results had to be announced using an alternate assessment scheme.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2022 10:47:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cisce-announces-first-term-board-exam-results-for-classes-10-12/article38390911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY