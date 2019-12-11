CII award for The Hindu Group

THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd. (The Hindu Group of Publications) received the CII Award for Customer Obsession 2019 for “Recognition for Active Customer Engagement” and “Special Recognition: Leveraging Digital Technologies for Superior Customer Experience” in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking on winning the recognitions, Navaneeth L.V., Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu Group, said, “The journey of excellence is continuous, one that we have been on for 141 years now. Our readers see us a trusted media house and we have earned this by the values we represent as an organisation. An industry recognition, such as this, comes as a motivation to strive towards furthering our ethos of being a customer-centric brand.”

The awards were received by Sridhar Aranala, Vice-President – Sales and Distribution, on behalf of The Hindu Group. On receiving the recognitions, he said, “We are happy to be the recipients of these recognitions from CII. At The Hindu Group, we follow a reader-first principle, and everything revolves around reader-satisfaction. The awards encourage us to make new strides in our journey of service excellence.”

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) developed a framework and instituted the ‘CII Award for Customer Obsession’ in 2016 to promote a customer-centric culture among Indian industries. The award aims to recognise customer-centric organisations where customer is at the centre of all that they do and helps organisations understand various elements that are critical for delivering superior customer experience across the value chain.