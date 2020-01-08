CID is with me, Haryana Home Minister asserts

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday asserted that the Criminal Investigation Department was still part of the Home Ministry and if the Chief Minister wants to take it back from him it has to be passed by the Cabinet.

Mr. Vij was talking to journalists in Ambala after the Haryana government websites suggested that the CID was being handled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Mr. Vij said, “The Chief Minister is supreme and if he wishes, he can take the CID from the Home Minister. But that cannot happen without a Cabinet meeting. Therefore the CID is still with me. Governments are not run by websites. They are run by the rule of law. So far no meeting has been held in this matter.”

Amid the “tug of war” between the two leaders, Mr. Vij had recently not only expressed his displeasure over the transfer of nine IPS officers even after his dissent, but had also pointed fingers over the functioning of the CID and had sought an explanation from the senior officer for not responding to his queries.