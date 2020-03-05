CIC chief to be sworn in on March 6 after two-week delay

NEW DELHI

05 March 2020 22:07 IST

Understaffed Information Commission has been headless for two months; CVC appointment yet to be notified.

The next Chief Information Commissioner, Bimal Julka, will be sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday morning, more than two weeks after he was chosen by a high-level selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the appointment of Sanjay Kothari as Chief Vigilance Commissioner, which had been decided by the panel at the same meeting on February 18, is yet to be notified.

Scrap Sanjay Kothari appointment as CVC as process is vitiated, says Congress

The Hindu reported on March 3 that the official notification of both appointments had been delayed because of a delay in the process of finding a replacement for Mr. Kothari, who is currently secretary to the President. The Congress has also objected to Mr. Kothari’s appointment, claiming that it violates procedure, and is mulling possible legal action.

The delay is particularly critical at the Central Information Commission, which has been headless since its previous chief Sudhir Bhargava retired almost two months ago. In fact, Mr. Julka’s term will last less than six months, as he is due to retire in August.

Many cases pending

The CIC, which is the final appeal body under the Right to Information Act, is chronically understaffed, with five vacancies in its 11-member body, including four positions that have not been filled in more than two years. The failure to appoint Commissioners hampers the process of clearing RTI complaints and appeals, resulting in more than 35,000 pending cases.

RTI activists have also noted that the Centre has failed to follow the Supreme Court’s directions with regard to CIC appointments, as it has not made public information on the applicants and short-listed candidates.