Christ's ideals guiding light for several people: PM Modi on Good Friday

PM also greeted people on Vishu and Poila Boishakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

Christians across the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday, a day of sorrow and penance for them.

"We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Mr. Modi on Friday, April 15, 2022, also greeted people on the occasion of new years being celebrated in their regions.

He tweeted his wishes on Vishu and Poila Boishakh, being celebrated especially in Kerala and West Bengal, respectively. Many regions in India celebrated their traditional new year recently, including on Thursday, which is in some cases linked to the harvest season as well.