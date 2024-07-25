C.T. Kurien: A notable life of a scholar-economist of distinction and social conscience

CTK’s entry into economics was inspired by the vision of the ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech, and in particular Jawaharlal Nehru’s exhortation that “the service of India means…the ending of poverty and ignorance and disease and inequality of opportunity.”

CTK’s description of his own decision to study economics, which was made in his final high school year, reflected that spirit. As he explained in a 2012 interview, published in the newsletter of the World Economics Association, there was a great deal of public discussion at that time around the theme that since “political freedom had been achieved, attention must shift to gaining economic freedom, especially for the masses under bondage of poverty”. And he took up the study of economics in the hope that he “would be able to understand the causes of poverty and contribute to its eradication”.

It was this quest that spurred CTK’s scholarly efforts for the next seven decades.

Amartya Sen, reflecting on the general dissatisfaction with economics, once remarked that “the general dissatisfaction with economics is… reflected in India with probably even better reason, because in some ways, economic problems are more serious, more nasty, in India than they are in many other parts of the world. Also, the focus of Western economics is often remote from India’s economic problems. It is only natural that the comparative failure of standard economics to deliver the goods should be noticed more sharply in India.”

So it was with CTK. It was the 1950s and CTK was now a Lecturer at the Madras Christian College, Tambaram. His restlessness over the “disjunction between theory and real-life issues” made him want to equip himself in economic theory. He decided to study for a Ph. D. and enrolled in the doctoral programme at Stanford University in 1958.

Stanford was then a special kind of hub of debate in the discipline of economics. While the Marxist economist and theoretician, Paul Baran, was tenured faculty, neo-classical economics was the dominant ideology. CTK threw himself into the task of comprehending the debate and the issues at stake and this is where he took the first major steps in what would be a lifelong endeavour: to test theory by confronting it with the economic problems of India. He set himself the task of testing the claims to universality of neoclassical economics by applying it to probe the literature on surplus labour. At the end of this endeavour, the scales had fallen from his eyes. What he wanted now was “a conceptualisation of the economy other than what neo-classical theory provided and what ‘dual economy’ models assuming subsistence wages implied was necessary for a proper understanding of the…problems of the Indian economy.”

He had developed an alternative: he was able to also show that “the distribution of non-labour resources was the essence of understanding India’s economy and its problems. In teaching undergraduate courses, I maintained that three related questions were required to understand an economy: ‘Who owns what?’, ‘Who does what?’, and ‘Who gets what?’”.

And so, in the 1960s, back to the Madras Christian College, where CTK designed and taught an important course titled Indian Economic Problems (IEP). I had the good fortune of being a student in CTK’s IEP class in 1969-72. He was a demanding taskmaster. Unlike many other students of CTK, my introduction to Marxism and elements of Left theory came before, and from outside the classroom. Nevertheless, what CTK’s course did was to teach us use economic theory to build a toolbox with which to examine and analyse specific problems of the Indian economy. He then helped us study a wide range of sectors of the economy – agriculture, livestock, industry, the informal sector, banking, major services, marketing and trade, Plan models, the public sector, and much more – using these conceptual tools. CTK sometimes also asked that we take a stand: was there any one in the class, he asked after we had studied land reform, who opposed land reform? The votes were on display, no hand was seen raised — whether out of conviction or persuasion or fear of being shown up, no one could say — and the class went on.

Years later, I discovered that this period was also a turning point in CTK’s understanding of the economy. In 2019, when I once wrote to him of how his classes on the Indian economy kept returning to me, he wrote:

“I always keep remembering the Indian Economic Problems course 1969-72 that I shared with all of you. It was my way of showing my protest against the teaching of neo-classical economics as the “Economic Theory” …Yes, that course and the years were decisive in my professional career.”

The years from 1968 to 1978, his last decade at the Madras Christian College, were not only years of teaching, but also of productive research and writing. In this period, CTK published, among other writings, Indian Economic Crisis (1968), A Theoretical Approach to the Indian Economy (1969), and, in 1978, his more widely known book of the period, Poverty, Planning and Social Transformation (the last book in the list being dedicated to “my teachers, many of them my students, who asked questions).”

In 1974, CTK proposed a rural employment guarantee scheme (in the form of a “land army”) for India; the first person, as far as I know, to have done so. In 2021, on the occasion of CTK’s 90th birthday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, paying tribute to a “consistent supporter of policies that benefit the vast majority of people,” drew particular attention to the fact that CTK had been an early advocate of a rural employment guarantee.

In 1978, CTK took the major decision to leave the Madras Christian College to become the founder Director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies. MIDS, which had been established by CTK’s teacher Malcolm Adiseshiah some years earlier, had been made a National Institute of the Indian Council of Social Science Research. Under CTK’s distinguished and democratic leadership, MIDS became the first and foremost Centre for the study of the Tamil Nadu economy, drawing on young and more senior scholars from all over the world, and, while mainly being concerned with the discipline of economics, also involved anthropologists, sociologists, geographers, and historians in its academic programme. This concentration on regional economics was reflected also in the books that CTK wrote over the period, including Dynamics of Rural Transformation (1979) and Economic Change in Tamil Nadu (with Josef James, 1979).

After he retired from the directorship of MIDS, CTK was a National Professor of the University Grants Commission and a National Fellow of the ICSSR. The books of his early retirement years, including On Markets in Economic Theory and Policy (1993) and Rethinking Economics: Reflections Based on a Study of the Indian Economy (1996), were the product of many years of thinking about India’s economy.

Another feature of his retirement years was a new interest in writing book reviews, mainly in Frontline magazine. While he told us that, for him, this was a way of keeping touch with current thinking, particularly in economics, for his readers the short, sharp reviews, with their scrupulously fair and objective summaries of authors’ arguments and CTK’s own final comments, were always interesting and educative.

In his last two books, Wealth and Illfare: An Expedition into Real Life Economics (2012) and Economics of Real-Life: A New Exposition (2018), CTK sought to reconnect with the young, to reach out to new students of economics who were struggling, as he had done in the 1950s, with the “disjunction between theory and real-life issues.”

In his last years, particularly after moving to Kerala, CTK took a keen interest in the economy of the State. He kept up a discussion with me through correspondence and conversations at his residence about the planning process (sample extract from an e-mail: “Now I am back reading the State Development Report…I wonder if I can get a copy of the Approach Paper to the 13th Five-Year Plan of the Government of Kerala.”). He conversed in detail about the achievements of local governments in Kerala and the health and food security systems. CTK’s last review in Frontline – the coda to his “Frontline years” – was a review of the Kerala Development Report 2021, a tribute to and appreciation of Kerala’s development experience, particularly over the period of the 13th five-year plan.

When CTK taught his Indian economy course, a question he asked when we began and ended was “What is the major problem of the Indian economy today?” And he was in no doubt about the answer: it was the poverty and deprivation of hundreds of millions of people in our society. Listening to him then, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that, addressing students of the Indian economy 50 years on, and asking the same question, I would have had to reply: that hundreds of millions of people in our country continue to live in conditions of poverty, undernutrition and deprivation, subject to avoidable disease, deprived of free and universal education, and subject to the worst forms of class, caste, and gender oppression. The world is a poorer place for the death of people like CTK, those who help us identify poverty and its social and economic characteristics and inspire us to come together to fight for a just society.

(V.K. Ramachandran, economist, and Vice Chairperson of the Kerala State Planning Board, writes about his teacher)