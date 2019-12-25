Christmas 2019: From Srinagar to Kerala, Indians cleberate festival with vigour

Special mass was conducted at St. Mary's Basilica Church at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.
Photo: K Murali Kumar
A person dressed as Santa Claus offered sweets to children at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar.
Photo: Nissar Ahmed
A man and a child dressed as Santa Claus went through security checks before entering a church during in Chandigarh.
Photo: Reuters
The priest leads a procession from Holy Name Cathedral in Colaba, Mumbai.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
Kochi was all decked up to host the Christmas. A scene from a St. George's Church at Edappally.
Photo: H. Vibhu
Velankanni shrine in Nagapattinam was decorated on the eve of Christmas celebrations.
Photo: M. Moorthy
Hairstylist P. Devaraj and his grandson Mukunthan dressed as Santa Claus gave free haircut and shave to shelter-less persons in Coimbatore.
Photo: M. Periasamy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a Christmas eve mass at a church in Kolkata.
Photo: PTI
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a Santa Claus 3D sclupture on the eastern coast beach in Puri.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the Christmas with his family at Pulivendula CSI Church in Kadapa.
Photo: Special Arrangement
People took part in the midnight special prayer at Holy Rosary in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram.
Photo: L. Balchandar