Christmas 2019: From Srinagar to Kerala, Indians cleberate festival with vigour

Special mass was conducted at St. Mary's Basilica Church at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. Photo: K Murali Kumar

A person dressed as Santa Claus offered sweets to children at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmed

A man and a child dressed as Santa Claus went through security checks before entering a church during in Chandigarh. Photo: Reuters

The priest leads a procession from Holy Name Cathedral in Colaba, Mumbai. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Kochi was all decked up to host the Christmas. A scene from a St. George's Church at Edappally. Photo: H. Vibhu

Velankanni shrine in Nagapattinam was decorated on the eve of Christmas celebrations. Photo: M. Moorthy

Hairstylist P. Devaraj and his grandson Mukunthan dressed as Santa Claus gave free haircut and shave to shelter-less persons in Coimbatore. Photo: M. Periasamy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a Christmas eve mass at a church in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a Santa Claus 3D sclupture on the eastern coast beach in Puri. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the Christmas with his family at Pulivendula CSI Church in Kadapa. Photo: Special Arrangement