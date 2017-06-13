‘Chouhan’s fast a drama’

The Congress on Monday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should have met the families of those killed in Mandsaur police firing instead of resorting to the “drama” of going on a “seven-star fast”.

Mr. Chouhan sat on a fast on Saturday, appealing for peace to farmers who have been demanding loan waivers for their produce.

He ended it the next day while announcing a slew of schemes but issued a stern warning to those engaged in “incendiary activities”.