Chouhan meets PM Modi., two leaders discuss MP govt's development initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to brief him about various initiatives of his government, with the two leaders also discussing a host of issues. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, "Met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people's lives."

Issues related to law and order besides the naxal issue, Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and several other matters also figured in their discussion, with Mr. Chouhan briefing Mr. Modi about the measures taken by his government, officials said.