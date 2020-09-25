Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet

New Delhi

25 September 2020 13:33 IST

A Delhi Court Friday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against British National Christian Michel James, Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued summons for October 23 to Saxena, the then AgustaWestland International Director G Saponaro, also arrayed as an accused, and others.

The court also issued production warrant against Michel, who is lodged in Tihar central jail here in the case, directing the authorities to produce him on next date of hearing.

Advertising

Advertising