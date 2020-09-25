National

Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet

AgustaWestland scam accused middleman Michel Christian. File

AgustaWestland scam accused middleman Michel Christian. File   | Photo Credit: AP

A Delhi Court Friday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against British National Christian Michel James, Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued summons for October 23 to Saxena, the then AgustaWestland International Director G Saponaro, also arrayed as an accused, and others.

The court also issued production warrant against Michel, who is lodged in Tihar central jail here in the case, directing the authorities to produce him on next date of hearing.

