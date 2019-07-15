Chopper case: ED moves Delhi court seeking bail cancellation of Rajeev Saxena

National

The Delhi court issued notice to Rajeev Saxena — a middleman-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, and put up the matter for hearing on July 18.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking bail cancellation of Rajeev Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, for allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to Saxena and put up the matter for hearing on July 18.

The court had earlier allowed Mr. Saxena to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.

Mr. Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by the ED in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

