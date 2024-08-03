GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chirag Paswan says his party will seek a review of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Dalit sub-groups

Chirag Paswan said the SC judgement will not serve the purpose of uplifting the socially marginalised segment that has been a victim of the practice of untouchability

Updated - August 03, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 05:35 pm IST - PATNA

PTI
Chirag Paswan says LJP will appeal against SC verdict on Dalit sub-groups

Chirag Paswan says LJP will appeal against SC verdict on Dalit sub-groups | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on August 3 opposed the Supreme Court’s judgement allowing States to create sub-groups within Scheduled Castes for a slice of the 15% quota, and said that his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will seek a review against it.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Mr. Paswan said he was in favour of a caste census, for which a demand is being made by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, though he was also of the view that findings there of “must not be made public”.

“Our party will go for an appeal requesting the Supreme court to review its recent judgement allowing sub-groups within 15% SC quota,” he said. “Creamy layer cannot be allowed in SC quota. Allowing sub-groups within SC quota will not serve the purpose of uplifting the socially marginalised segment that has been a victim of the practice of untouchability,” he added.

Supreme Court judges’ take on creamy layer among SCs causes uproar

The Hajipur MP, whose late father Ram Vilas Paswan was among the tallest Dalit leaders of the country, expressed surprise that "the word untouchability does not even find a mention in the Supreme court judgement".

"The majority of Scheduled Caste people, even those coming from well-to-do families and having access to education, face untouchability. Therefore, allowing sub-groups within SC is not justified," he said.

Mr. Paswan, however, refused to comment on the stand taken by his alliance partner JD(U) over the issue, which has hailed the verdict as a “vindication” of policies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who had years ago created the ‘Mahadalit’ category in the State. He was also asked about the demand for a caste census which has of late rocked the Parliament.

"I think we should have a caste census. But findings of the same must not be made public. The data collated should be used by the government for framing policies," added Mr. Paswan, without elaborating further.

