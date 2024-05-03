GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chirag Paswan owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹2.68 crore

May 03, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is contesting election from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat as NDA nominee, owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹2.68 crore as per the affidavit filed by him.

Mr. Paswan on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.

The 41-year-old leader in the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer along with the nomination papers, declared that he has movable assets worth ₹1.66 crore and immovable assets owned by him are worth ₹1.02 crore.

Chirag Paswan files his nomination from Hajipur, his late father’s stronghold

According to the affidavit, he has ₹42,000 cash in hand and has three bank accounts and gold jewellery worth ₹14.40 lakh.

As per the affidavit, Mr. Paswan’s immovable asset includes a house worth ₹1.02 crore in Patna. He does not own any other immovable asset. He is a director and shareholder in six private firms.

The Hajipur Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, nine times. Hajipur Lok Sabha seats will go for polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

