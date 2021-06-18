Chirag calls party’s national executive meet

Meets ECI to urge it not to recognise uncle Paras as party president

The Chirag Paswan faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has called a meeting of the party’s national executive in Delhi on Sunday to counter the ownership claim made by his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras, who was elected as national president in Patna by the rebel faction on Thursday.

Mr. Paswan, along with other leaders, met the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday to urge it not to recognise Mr. Paras as the party president. The group has also sought time with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to urge him to review his decision of recognising Mr. Paras as the parliamentary party leader.

“We informed the election commission that in 2019 the LJP’s national executive elected me as the president. We also informed it that we have expelled nearly 10 persons, including five MPs of the party. And these people are trying to stake a claim on the LJP’s name and symbol. We urged the commission not to take cognisance of such a claim,” Mr. Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

He said the Speaker probably was not aware of our party’s constitution and, therefore, took this decision.

‘Rightful claim’

Addressing a press conference, party secretary general Abdul Khaliq claimed that legally only Mr. Paswan had the rightful claim as national president of the LJP. Out of the 92-odd members in the national executive, which he said was the highest decision-making body of the party, there were only a select few with Mr. Paras, including the five rebelling MPs. “The election of Mr. Paras as the party president has not happened as per the party’s constitution. They have misused the party’s symbol and name. They can form a party of their own, but most certainly that would not be the LJP,” he stated.

More than the legal battle, which is expected to be a long drawn one, both sides are bracing for a political contest.

“A person who carries the support of the masses alone can be called a leader. Chirag Paswan will be going to each and every district of Bihar. Ultimately, it is for the people to decide,” Mr. Khaliq added.