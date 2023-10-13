ADVERTISEMENT

Chips for AI to be developed under public-private partnerships: IT MoS

October 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Six working groups formed by the IT Ministry’s India AI initiative have submitted their report, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said

The Hindu Bureau

KARNATAKA : BENGALURU : 17/08/2023 : Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology during inauguration program of Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday 17 August 2023. PHOTO : SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Six working groups, which had been formed to mull the Indian government’s artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap, have submitted the first edition of their report, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, adding that the report’s recommendations included public-private partnerships to make semiconductors for AI applications.

In addition to this, the PPP model would be leveraged to build so-called “GPU clusters”, masses of resource-intensive graphics processors that are used by AI applications. These clusters would be made available to Indian start-ups and researchers, Mr. Chandrasekhar said. The text of the report was not immediately published online.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said use cases for AI that the India AI initiative would look at spanned “agriculture, healthcare, education, fintech, security, and governance”. 

Explained | Are safeguards needed to make AI systems safe? 

Mr. Chandrasekhar touted the India Dataset Platform, a planned “collection which will be among the largest and most diverse collections of anonymised datasets for Indian researchers and startups to train their multi-parameter models”. The Minister was referring to learning models that AI technology is ‘trained’ on, or programmed to learn from.

Robotics strategy

Mr. Chandrasekhar also spoke on the draft National Strategy on Robotics, which was circulated for public input in September. “In this new world, for competitiveness, cost-efficiency and computer vision, these are important in manufacturing,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said. 

Also read:Is the current regulatory system equipped to deal with AI? 

“While robotics is a multidisciplinary technology that has the potential to transform and disrupt a wide range of sectors and industries, its adoption to date has been primarily driven by economic motivations,” the draft strategy says, arguing that robotics technologies used in manufacturing and other areas could have a significant impact by “reaping the benefits of deploying robotics at scale”.

The role of AI and blended learning in shaping the future of education

The draft strategy recommends fiscal interventions to facilitate local manufacturing of robotics hardware, building of ‘demonstration facilities’ to test and show off technologies, and building capacity in the robotics sector. Mr. Chandrasekhar said that job losses due to manufacturing automation was an erroneous way of looking at robotics, arguing that quality assessment through computer vision, and efficiency were among the benefits of robotics in the sector.

