Chinta Mohan condemns Kejriwal’s arrest

Speaking to the media here, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had committed abuse of power and arrested Mr. Kejriwal by using the government machinery to face the INDI Alliance as the election time approached.

March 23, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP president Kejriwal’s arrest is outrageous, said former Union Minister Chinta Mohan.

He said that many Chief Ministers were facing serious charges of corruption and many cases had been registered against them.

Dr. Chinta Mohan said that no matter how many conspiracies the Bharatiya Janata Party hatched, the INDIA was sure to achieve great success. He said that the BJP, which was acting in a public manner, was bound to lose in the public court.

