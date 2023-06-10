Chinook copters join efforts to restore path to Amarnath

June 10, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Indian Airforce (IAF) has pressed Chinook helicopters into service to help the Border Roads Organization (BRO) restore the twin paths to the Amarnath cave shrine. The annual pilgrimage to the cave starts from July 1 in Kashmir.

An official said Chinook helicopters were used to lift heavy equipment from Sonmarg to Panchtarni to meet the June 15 deadline to restore and upgrade the tracks.

The BRO has been deployed for the first time to maintain the trail to the cave shrine in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area and central Kashmir’s Sonamarg area in J&K. Earlier, multiple departments of the J&K government were in-charge of the work.

Unseasonal snowfall in the upper reaches and rainfall made it tough for the BRO to start work in April and May. The BRO has set a June 15 deadline for completion.

The BRO is also widening the trail and constructing breast walls on the trail. Snow clearance is being carried out by heavy equipment. Over 1,100 labourers are on the job, officials said.

