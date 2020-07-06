Chinese troops pull back 2 km from site of Galwan Valley clashes, says govt. official

NEW DELHI

06 July 2020 10:03 IST

Temporary structures are being removed by both sides and physical verification has also been conducted, says source.

In the first signs of a drawback of Chinese troops along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese troops have “shifted” two kilometres from the site of the June 15 violent clashes at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, a senior government official has told The Hindu.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had moved well within India’s perception of the LAC in Galwan Valley after the June 15 incident when 20 soldiers were killed. India had matched presence with bunkers and temporary structures and the two armies were in “eyeball to eyeball” positions.

As part of an understanding reached during the June 30 Corps Commander-level talks on Sunday, a survey was done to verify if China had acted on its assurances.

“Chinese troops have shifted two km from the face-off site in Galwan. Temporary structures being removed by both sides,” the official said adding that a physical verification had also been conducted.

As reported by The Hindu, according to the June 30 disengagement plan, the two military commanders indicated that at first the de-escalation would take place at all the friction points — Galwan, Pangong Tso, Hot Springs — and then “depth areas” such as Depsang plains in the north, where China had amassed troops, would be looked into.

On June 19, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that “the Galwan Valley was located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the western section of the Sino-Indian border”, suggesting it was making new claims in the area.

The Hindu also reported in its Sunday edition that a meeting between the Special Representatives of the two countries, tasked to hammer out a solution to the vexed boundary dispute, was likely to take place. This is another sign that both sides want to cool their raging boundary dispute, which has led to troop build-ups along different parts of the border.