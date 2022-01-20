Chinese soldiers abducted Arunachal youth: MP

BJP MP Tapir Gao, who represents the Arunachal East constituency, has said members of the People’s Liberation Army took teenager Miram Taron captive on Tuesday. The boy is a resident of Zido village in the district bordering the Tibetan region of China.

“Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh,” he said in a tweet.

The MP told local journalists that he received the information about the teen’s abduction from one of his friends who escaped from the PLA and reported the incident to the local authorities.

“This youth was taken captive from the Siyungla area of Bishing village when he had gone hunting along with his friend,” Mr. Gao said, adding that efforts were on to bring the teenager back.

Bishing, on the left bank of the Siang river, is the last Indian village near the border with China. The village is about 260 km from Yingkiong, the headquarters of Upper Siang district.

In September 2020, five youths who had gone hunting close to the border were allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army from Sera-7 area of Nacho in the Upper Subansiri district.

The youths were handed over to the Indian Army a few days later.