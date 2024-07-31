Chinese ship detained in Odisha port following HC order

The Paradip Port Trust authorities in Odisha have detained a Chinese cargo ship following the “arrest” order of the vessel by the High Court over a monetary dispute, an official said on July 31.

Under admiralty law, a ship can be arrested for the enforcement of maritime claims that arise out of the ownership, construction, possession, management, operation, or trading of any ship.

The Orissa High Court order came following a monetary dispute between the owner of the ship and the company that had dispatched the cargo — low sulfur marine gasoil. The ship will remain detained at the port until further orders.

The company which sent the cargo submitted before the high court that the ship’s owner failed to pay ₹99.81 lakh to it. After reviewing the submitted documents and arguments, the court passed the arrest order on Monday.

