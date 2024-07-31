GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinese ship detained in Odisha port following HC order

The Orissa High Court order came following a monetary dispute between the owner of the ship and the company that had dispatched the cargo

Published - July 31, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Paradip (Odisha)

PTI
Paradeep Port in Odisha. Image used for representative purpose only.

Paradeep Port in Odisha. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Paradip Port Trust authorities in Odisha have detained a Chinese cargo ship following the “arrest” order of the vessel by the High Court over a monetary dispute, an official said on July 31.

Under admiralty law, a ship can be arrested for the enforcement of maritime claims that arise out of the ownership, construction, possession, management, operation, or trading of any ship.

The Orissa High Court order came following a monetary dispute between the owner of the ship and the company that had dispatched the cargo — low sulfur marine gasoil. The ship will remain detained at the port until further orders.

The company which sent the cargo submitted before the high court that the ship’s owner failed to pay ₹99.81 lakh to it. After reviewing the submitted documents and arguments, the court passed the arrest order on Monday.

Related Topics

Orissa / India-China / China / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.